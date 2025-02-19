Hyderabad

Telangana gov allows Muslim employees to leave office at 4 pm during Ramzan

BJP spokesperson NV Subash criticised the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for allowing Muslims to leave work an hour early to break their fast during Ramzan.
The state government has permitted all Muslim government employees and public sector undertakings, to leave offices at 4 pm during Ramzan from March 2 to 31 to offer prayers.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The state government has permitted all Muslim government employees, including teachers, contract, and outsourced staff in various corporations, boards, and public sector undertakings, to leave offices at 4 pm during Ramzan from March 2 to 31 to offer prayers.

However, the exemption does not apply in cases of service exigencies. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson NV Subash criticised the move terming it an "appeasement policy."

"Hindus observe fasts during religious festivals, so do Christians and others. Why doesn’t the government offer similar concessions to them?” he asked.

“The state government’s move was not about inclusivity, it was about vote-bank politics,” he alleged.

