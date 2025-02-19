Telangana gov allows Muslim employees to leave office at 4 pm during Ramzan

HYDERABAD: The state government has permitted all Muslim government employees, including teachers, contract, and outsourced staff in various corporations, boards, and public sector undertakings, to leave offices at 4 pm during Ramzan from March 2 to 31 to offer prayers.

However, the exemption does not apply in cases of service exigencies. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson NV Subash criticised the move terming it an "appeasement policy."

"Hindus observe fasts during religious festivals, so do Christians and others. Why doesn’t the government offer similar concessions to them?” he asked.

“The state government’s move was not about inclusivity, it was about vote-bank politics,” he alleged.