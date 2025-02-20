Hyderabad doctor’s body found in Tungabhadra River

HUBBALLI: Two days after a doctor from Hyderabad went missing following a jump into the Tungabhadra River in Koppal, rescue teams recovered her body on Thursday evening.

The victim, Ananya Rao, 26, had come to visit Hampi and nearby places with her friends and was staying at a homestay in Sanapur village, Koppal district.

On Tuesday, she jumped off a cliff into the river but failed to reach the shore.

Despite several attempts, rescuers were unable to locate her, prompting authorities to bring in expert teams. On Thursday, another round of search operations was conducted using multiple resources. The location where Ananya had jumped was surrounded by rocky outcrops along the river, making the search difficult.