24-year-old woman ends life over dowry harassment in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sick of frequent harassment and abuse from her husband over dowry, a 24-year-old woman in Ramanthapur allegedly decided to end her life on Saturday. The woman, Akulua Manisha, is a resident of Suryapet district. She married her husband, Puligujju Sampath, a year ago, police said.

Manisha’s relatives told TNIE that she and Sampath eloped on February 14, 2024. “After getting married, the couple relocated to Ramanthapur. However, after a few months, he started harassing and assaulting Manisha for dowry which made her life difficult,” they said, adding that “his cousin B Muneetha also demanded dowry from her”.

Sampath, who works as a Lab Technician at Niloufer Hospital, allegedly had an affair with another woman. A relative informed TNIE that Manisha attempted to stop her husband from seeing other girls but she failed, and owing to her dysfunctional relationship with her husband, she finally took the extreme step.

“We knew that Sampath was not a good person. Despite asking Manisha to return to her family, she never listened and did not come back,” the relatives wept.

Meanwhile, Uppal police have registered a case under Section 80 of the BNS against Sampath and an investigation has been launched.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Suicide Prevention Helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)