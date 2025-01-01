Telangana HC asks HYDRAA for proof razed properties were in FTL

HYDERABAD: Expressing strong disapproval of the demolition drive carried out by the HYDRAA in the Khajaguda lake area on Tuesday, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court questioned the legality of the operation pointing to the lack of evidence to justify the claim that the demolished properties fell within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary or buffer zone.

Justice Lakshman asked HYDRAA: “How can you claim that these properties fall within the FTL boundary without providing any supporting evidence?”

The court also expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the exact boundaries of the FTL and buffer zone, questioning how such a demolition could be carried out without accurate verification. “How can demolitions happen without knowing the exact boundaries of the FTL or buffer zone?” Justice Lakshman remarked.

He was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by those affected by the latest demolition drive.

The judge set aside the 24-hour notices issued by HYDRAA authorities to vacate the premises, but granted the agency the liberty to issue fresh proceedings for demolishing illegal structures, provided the actions are in strict compliance with the law and supported by proper evidence. “If the demolitions continue despite being instructed otherwise, I will take action accordingly,” Justice Lakshman warned, adding that the HYDRAA Commissioner could be summoned.

The judge also made it clear to the petitioners that no construction could be carried out without obtaining the requisite permissions under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation rules. The court further directed that any temporary structures erected by the petitioners in the disputed area must be removed per the law.