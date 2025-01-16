Three held in Narsingi double murder case

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough, the Narsingi police on Thursday apprehended three individuals from Madhya Pradesh for the alleged double murder at the Padmanabhaswamy temple in Puppalaguda on Tuesday. The mobile phones of both the deceased were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Rahul Kumar Saket (26), Raj Kumar Saket (22), and Sukhendra Kumar Saket (30), all natives of Sidhi district, MP.

According to the police, Rahul decided to kill the deceased, Bindu and Ankit, after repeated altercations between them.

Bindu, who had recently worked as a sex worker, was lured by Rahul to take private videos. However, she objected and informed Ankit, the police added.

As a result, Rahul bore a grudge against Ankit and hatched a plan to kill him. On January 11, he contacted the two deceased, and all five went into an auto, where Raj and Sukhendra stabbed Ankit multiple times before hitting him with a boulder.

Afterward, both of them also attacked Bindu and killed her with the boulder, the cops said, adding that the three accused fled to their native place.

On Tuesday, Bindu and Ankit’s bodies were found with around 10 empty liquor bottles at the spot. Bindu was married and a mother of three children.