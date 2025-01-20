Interstate ganja smuggler held

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, South-East Task Force sleuths and Chaderghat police arrested an interstate ganja smuggler on Saturday and seized Rs 15.50 lakh worth of the banned drug from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police arrested the accused, Raju Jat Raju, at Nalgonda Cross Roads in Chaderghat. Though he is an ice cream vendor, he also supplies ganja to aid his income. He has previously been named in two cases.

Upon inquiry, the police said Raju revealed that he had been supplying ganja to his customers for five years. He would purchase the banned drug from one Subhash in Odisha and supply it to his customer, Purushottam.

A few days back, Purushotham placed an order for 62 kg of ganja with him. On January 11, Raju went to Odisha and purchased ganja from Subhash. Subsequently, he returned to Ramagundam on the same day. On January 18, he came to Hyderabad by a private bus and was standing at the post office lane near Nalgonda Cross Roads in Chaderghat to go to the Kachiguda railway station in an auto-rickshaw when he was caught with the contraband.