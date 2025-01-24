Four arrested with stolen valuables worth Rs 34 lakh in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Jeedimetla police have arrested four alleged interstate thieves and seized properties worth Rs 34.5 lakh, including stolen valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh from them.

As per the police, due to financial reasons, the accused formed a gang and devised a plan to commit the theft of a road roller at Jeedimetla industrial area on January 21.

On finding a road roller parked on the roadside at Dulapally Road, in the industrial area, they called two cranes and a DCM vehicle to lift and transport the stolen road roller.

The four arrested accused are Afroz Ahmed Patel, Mohammed Ibrahim, Shaik Anwar and Balla Ram Satyanarayana. Another accused Syed Mustafa is absconding.

The police added the gang was previously involved in a similar case of stealing a road roller from Dulapally under Petbasheerabad PS limits.

The stolen road roller was sold to a local scrap shop, where it was cut into pieces using a gas cutter. The parts were then sold to a scrap company in Jalna, Maharashtra, the police said.