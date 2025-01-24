Police yet to find evidence in Hyderabad woman’s murder case

HYDERABAD: Despite the alleged confession of an ex-serviceman, Gurmurthy, to brutally murdering his wife, Puttavenkata Madhavi (35), in Jillelaguda, the police are yet to recover any physical evidence to nail the man.

Gurumurthy reportedly confessed to cutting her body into pieces, boiling the remains, and throwing them in a nearby lake during police interrogation on Wednesday. However, an official from Meerpet PS told TNIE: “As of now, we have not recovered the woman’s remains to confirm the murder.”

“We need to find the mortal remains in order to establish her identity by matching her DNA with her children,” the officer said.

The case was initially reported as a missing person by Madhavi’s mother, Uppala Subbamma, on January 18. She stated that her daughter had left their home around 12 pm on January 16 after a minor argument with Gurumurthy. Despite searches by relatives and neighbours, Madhavi could not be found. Reports suggest that Gurumurthy fabricated the missing person narrative.

According to the police, Gurumurthy and Madhavi had been married for 11 years and hailed from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. Gurumurthy, who retired from the Indian Army, is currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh. The couple had been residing in Venkateshwara Colony, Jillelaguda, for five years.

According to reports, Gurumurthy allegedly had a relationship with another woman and this led to frequent quarrels with his wife. When the police checked the CCTV they reportedly did not find the victim leaving her house. They only found Gurumurthy moving in and out.