After TNIE report, GHMC starts road restoration in Hydernagar

Pothole-ridden road near a multi-specialty hospital in Pragathi Nagar.
HYDERABAD: Taking note of a report published in these columns, the GHMC has said it will restore the damaged road near Prasad Hospital in Hydernagar (Ward No. 123).

On June 28, TNIE published a story — ‘Pothole-ridden road near hosp puts lives on risk’ — that highlighted the dangers posed by the battered stretch. In response, the GHMC shared an Action Taken Report (ATR) acknowledging the issue and detailing proposed measures.

Signed by the executive engineer, Kukatpally Circle-24, the report confirmed the road was “badly damaged”. It noted that the proposal for permanent restoration had been administratively sanctioned by the GHMC Commissioner, and tenders would be floated after budget allotment.

“Temporary restoration with cement concrete will be taken up after the evaluation of tenders for road repair and maintenance works scheduled on June 30,” the authorities stated.

The GHMC also said the site was jointly inspected by the Kukatpally zonal commissioner, the superintending engineer (SE) and field staff.

