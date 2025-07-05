Citywide traffic chaos as VIP movement, protests paralyse Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad came to a near standstill on Friday as VIP movement, protests, and detentions caused severe traffic congestion across major parts of the city.

The visit of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for the inauguration of a statue of AP former chief minister K Rosaiah at Lakdikapul, combined with student and youth protests near the Secretariat and other areas, left roads choked for hours.

Several citizens expressed frustration over the situation. Maheshwari, a commuter from Attapur, told TNIE: “The roads were jam-packed. People were buying water bottles as they stood in the heat.” She added that it took her two hours to reach Somajiguda, double the usual travel time.

According to Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Kota Ramesh, around 220 students and protestors were detained by the police.

Despite traffic advisories issued in advance, congestion peaked during the evening rush hour, especially in areas like Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, and Panjagutta, as office-goers struggled to navigate the gridlocked streets.