Telangana HC granted interim relief for medical college professors

HYDERABAD: Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao of the Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to Dr Asubodh Kumar, professor of plastic surgery, and five other senior medical faculty members who challenged the GO No 298, issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare (A) Department on July 7.

The court directed the respondent authorities not to insist on the petitioners joining the promoted posts until July 22, 2025. The interim order was passed in a writ petition filed by the professors, who contended that they were being compelled to accept promotions against their will and without due consideration of their personal and health circumstances.

The petitioners, all working as professors in various government medical colleges and hospitals across Telangana, argued that they had consistently served with dedication, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They emphasised their preference to continue in teaching roles over administrative responsibilities and cited severe health conditions that hinder their ability to serve in higher administrative positions such as additional director of medical education, medical college principals, or hospital superintendents.