Bookings for water tanker surge by 36 per cent amid scanty rains in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With rainfall remaining scarce recently, Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp 36% spike in water tanker bookings compared to the same period last year. HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy has directed officials to stay prepared for further increases in bookings, citing depleted groundwater levels across several parts of the city.

Between July 1 and 14 last year, 63,724 tankers were booked, while this year, the number has jumped to 86,520. Out of the nearly 14 lakh connections under the Water Board’s jurisdiction, around 42,000 households have relied on tankers for their water needs. However, just 500 users accounted for 31,000 tanker bookings during the 75-day summer stretch, while 22,000 users booked 90% of the total 2.84 lakh tankers.

A survey conducted by HMWSSB revealed that many of these households lacked Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS). In response, notices were issued and awareness campaigns launched, urging residents to construct RWHS pits within 90 days. So far, 16,000 property owners have received notices.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that households larger than 300 square yards within the ORR must install RWHS pits. They warned of possible action, including increased tanker rates, for non-compliance. HMWSSB has been asked to identify and prepare a list of households without RWHS pits within the next month.