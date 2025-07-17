Rundown Fatehnagar Road over Bridge set for revamp

HYDERABAD: The Fatehnagar Road over Bridge (RoB) is in a state of distress, with its rundown structure making it impassable and frequently clogged due to the narrow stretch. GHMC has proposed restoration including repairs to damaged footpaths, medians, and utility ducts.

According to GHMC officials, the main objective is to conduct non-destructive testing to assess the extent of distress, particularly in damaged expansion joints, and to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the repair of the Fateh Nagar RoB. The consultant will perform UPV (Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity) testing at a minimum of 900 points, covering girders, diaphragms, bearing regions, and pier caps, with necessary scaffolding access. The testing reports must be submitted as part of the process.

Further deliverables include preparation and submission of general agreement drawings of the bridge, a proposed restoration scheme, and recommended materials and methods for various structurally distressed components of the RoB. The entire process is expected to take around two months.