Three Excise STF teams raid illicit liquor dens in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As part of a statewide special enforcement drive against illegal liquor, three Excise Special Task Force (STF) teams conducted simultaneous raids in Dhoolpet on Wednesday and registered three separate cases.

In Mallakunta, 70 litres of illicit toddy being transported on a motorcycle was seized. One accused, Mallappa, was arrested, while one S Basavaraj was booked. At Mangalhat, 247 litres of unauthorised toddy were destroyed. B Anil Goud was taken into custody, and another accused, Ramachandrayya, was booked.

In Hiranagar, Gudi Malkapur, officials seized and destroyed 382 litres of toddy stored in an illegal depot. Goda Raghavender Goud was arrested, and a case was filed against Ramakrishna Goud. All three cases were handed over to the Dhoolpet Excise Station for further investigation.

Additionally, raids were carried out in BNR Nagar, Hydernagar, and Tarka Moul in Serilingampally under Rangareddy district, where samples were collected from unauthorised depots.

13 still in hospital in adulterated toddy case

Out of the 36 patients admitted to NIMS in connection with the adulterated toddy case, 23 have been discharged while 13 continue to receive treatment as of Wednesday. According to the health bulletin issued by the NIMS superintendent, five other patients were clinically stable and were expected to be discharged by the end of the day. Six of the affected patients required dialysis, while two remained under observation.