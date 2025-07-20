Hyderabad

Passenger steals Air India crew member’s bag mid-air on Delhi-Hyderabad flight

Accused answered victim’s call, claimed it was a mistake before switching off phone; case filed in Hyderabad under BNS theft section
Image used for representational purposes(File photo | Special arrangement)
HYDERABAD: A passenger reportedly stole the bag of an Air India cabin crew member mid-air during a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on July 17.

The 28-year-old victim, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, said that the theft occurred at around 5.10 pm while she was on duty. Her company-issued baggage, which contained a mobile phone, passport, official documents, a FOREX card and other items, was taken by a passenger.

She attempted to contact the person by calling her phone. Initially, the man answered and claimed he had taken the bag by mistake and would return it. However, the phone was later switched off. The accused was identified as CPT Raja.

The cabin crew member lodged a complaint with the RGI Airport police on July 18. A case has been registered under Section 305(a) of the BNS (Theft), and an investigation is underway.

