CID arrests key accused in Hyderabad kidney racket; over 15 held so far in illegal transplant case

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday arrested Pavan, an accused in the ongoing kidney racket case. The case was initially registered at Saroornagar police station in January before being handed over to the CID. So far, more than 15 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

In January, Rachakonda police busted the illegal kidney transplantation racket run by the management of Alakananda Hospital in Saroornagar. Police said a group of doctors had carried out multiple illegal kidney transplants at Alakananda, Janani, Aruna and several other hospitals in Hyderabad and across the country.