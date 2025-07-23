Man gets life term, parents jailed for 7 years in 2019 Hyderabad dowry death case

HYDERABAD: An elderly couple and their son were convicted in a 2019 dowry death case in the city. The Rangareddy court on Tuesday sentenced Bhongir Gyan Prakash (76) and his wife Bhongir Nimmi Rani (60) to seven years of imprisonment, while their son Raghu Prakash Bhongir was awarded life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the death of Niveditha (29), who ended her life on March 3, 2019, allegedly due to continued dowry harassment. She had married Raghu Prakash on July 1, 2018. At the time of marriage, her family gave 45 tolas of gold and 5 kg of silver as dowry.

According to the prosecution team, Niveditha faced frequent physical and mental harassment over trivial issues. On March 2, 2019, she called her parents and informed them about the continued abuse by her husband and in-laws. Her parents visited her that night and pleaded with her in-laws to stop the harassment. They left around 5 am on March 3. By 7.30 am, she had jumped from the top of the apartment, suffering fatal injuries. Her right arm was severed in the fall.

Her husband later called her parents to inform them of the incident. During the investigation, her mother testified that Raghu had verbally abused Niveditha in their presence the previous night.

The prosecution also submitted that Raghu filmed her while she slept and frequently threatened and assaulted her. The postmortem report confirmed bodily injuries. The court noted that Niveditha died within a year of her marriage under unnatural circumstances and ruled that the cruelty and dowry harassment by the accused was proven beyond reasonable doubt.