Two arrested for Asifnagar murder; old enmity suspected

HYDERABAD: The Asifnagar police, in coordination with the South West Zone Task Force, arrested two individuals on Tuesday accused of committing a murder on July 20 in Asifnagar.

The accused were identified as Mohd Waseem (27) from New Kishan Nagar in Asifnagar, and Sameer Khan (25) from Kishan Nagar in Jhirra. The victim was Mohammed Qaboola (28), a sofa maker residing in Saber Nagar in Asifnagar.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were known to each other but had longstanding disputes. On July 20 around 5 pm, Waseem and Sameer consumed alcohol at Nammak Karkhana and conspired to kill Qaboola. Later that night, they armed themselves with a knife and searched for him on Waseem’s bike.

At approximately 9.45 pm, they spotted Qaboola with his friends in a narrow lane behind a hotel. Sameer confronted the victim, provoking an argument. As tensions escalated, Waseem restrained Qaboola while Sameer repeatedly attacked him with a knife. Qaboola collapsed with severe stab wounds, and Waseem struck his head with a stone, resulting in his death.

Investigations revealed that Waseem has a prior criminal record, including involvement in an attempted murder case at Asifnagar police station. Both accused were apprehended and produced before the court.