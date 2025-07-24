33 foreign nationals held for drug offences in Hyderabad over 3 years

HYDERABAD: H-NEW has arrested 33 foreign nationals over the past three years in connection with drug-related offences, City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the CCS office in Basheerbagh, the CP said that 19 of the arrested persons have already been deported. He added that H-NEW recently apprehended two Nigerian nationals and has initiated their deportation to prevent further involvement in activities detrimental to national security.

According to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), 4,375 foreign nationals are currently in Telangana, of whom 1,844, including 49 Nigerians, are based in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, H-NEW detained two Nigerians, Aful Clement alias Aful David (29), and Lazarus Chinwenmeri Favour (19), in Tolichowki.

Aful had arrived in India on a business visa and was previously jailed in Chandigarh in 2022 in a cheating case. After his release, he stayed in Delhi and recently travelled to Bengaluru and then Hyderabad with Lazarus, who came to India on a student visa.

The duo was found moving suspiciously and, when questioned, failed to provide valid reasons. Though no drugs were recovered, verification with FRRO revealed that Aful’s visa expired in 2019, while Lazarus holds a valid visa till October 2025.

Despite no contraband was found, police suspect both are involved in drug peddling.

3 held with 100 grams of mephedrone

Police arrested two interstate drug peddlers and a local supplier for selling narcotics. They seized 100 grams of mephedrone, a country-made pistol, six live rounds and one spent bullet shell, all worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused were identified as transporters Pawan Bhati and Hemsingh Kachhawa alias Hemu, and local peddler Jeetendra Panwar alias Jithu, who was recently released from jail in a POCSO case in Maharashtra.

He originally hails from Rajasthan and moved to Hyderabad at 12. While working in Katedan, he met Bhati, who introduced him to drug peddling. The duo began selling mephedrone in Hyderabad at inflated prices.