Ex-aide of Quthbullapur MLA held for duping 83 people in housing scam

HYDERABAD: The Jeedimetla police on Wednesday arrested Bodimi Shetty Haribabu, former assistant to Quthbullapur MLA, for allegedly duping at least 83 people by promising to secure double-bedroom houses under a housing scheme.

According to police, the accused collected Rs 1 lakh each from multiple victims to construct a house in Reddy Nagar Colony, Quthbullapur, where he currently resides. So far, statements of eight victims have been recorded, and video evidence, including a clip showing one victim handing over money to the accused, has been secured.

In a statement, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda clarified that Haribabu was removed from his camp office over two years ago following earlier allegations of misconduct.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.