Parents back CBSE’s CCTV mandate, call it key to safer classrooms

HYDERABAD: Several parents of students in CBSE-affiliated schools across the state have welcomed the board’s directive mandating CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording, calling it a crucial step towards ensuring student safety and accountability. They believe the measure will help curb bullying and misconduct, creating a more secure learning environment.

Robin Zaccheus, a parent, said, “CCTV coverage offers reassurance. Children can be mischievous, and there have been reports of teachers being harsh. Cameras help identify issues early. In today’s digital age, monitoring is vital; not just for safety, but to understand and guide student behaviour.”

Venkat Sainath, secretary of the Hyderabad School Parents Association, called the directive “a very good decision” that would enhance safety and give parents peace of mind.

Another parent, Sunil Kumar, echoed the sentiment.

CBSE officials reiterated that student safety is a core responsibility of schools. The mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, they said, is aimed at preventing bullying and mitigating other threats, ensuring a safe and balanced school ecosystem.