Fugitive HCA general secretary arrested by CID in Pune

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) General Secretary Devaraj Ramchander in connection with the ongoing case involving forgery, cheating, and misappropriation of funds by the office-bearers of the cricket body.

Ramchander (63), a resident of Defence Colony in Sainikpuri, had been absconding for over two weeks since the registration of the case. The CID special teams launched a search for him across multiple states. Acting on a tip-off, the CID apprehended him at a hotel in Pune and brought him back to Hyderabad. Ramchander was on Thursday produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

It is to be noted that Uppal police inspector Election Reddy has been relieved of his duties as the station house officer and was attached to the Office of the Police Commissioner a week ago for allegedly leaking information about the ongoing investigation into the HCA financial irregularities to Ramchander. Fearing arrest in the case, the HCA general secretary fled the city.

Meanwhile, a local court granted bail to HCA treasurer CJ Srinivas, Sri Chakra Cricket Club president Kavitha and general secretary Rajendra Yadav on Friday.