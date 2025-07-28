Nampally public garden beauty fades away amid lax security

HYDERABAD: The historic Public Garden in Nampally, once a serene, family-friendly space, is now turning into a security concern. Despite being home to government institutions like the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Jawahar Bal Bhavan and the Horticulture Department, security at the park appears to be lax.

Locals allege that the security personnel posted at the garden are largely untrained and often unaccountable. CCTV cameras are reportedly non-functional.

“This is not just a failure, it’s a betrayal of public trust. Every day, senior citizens, children and employees visit this place, but their safety is being ignored,” said Abid Ali, a social activist and regular visitor. “Budget excuses are not an answer,” he added.

‘Drugs consumed openly’

Visitors report antisocial elements, including drinkers and drug users, occupying secluded corners.

“We see people openly consuming ganja and liquor,” said S Rama Devi, a morning walker for 15 years. “It’s scary to bring children here anymore.” The most vulnerable point is the unfenced boundary near the railway tracks, which has reportedly become an entry point for intruders.

Despite repeated complaints to representatives, authorities have allegedly failed to install surveillance systems or increase the presence of trained guards.

“Every year they talk about beautification, but what’s the use if citizens aren’t safe?” asked Lata, an Abids resident.

Citizens have appealed to the Horticulture Department to enhance security, warning that inaction could lead to more serious crimes. An official from the department told TNIE: “CCTV cameras are under maintenance and the issue will be rectified soon.”