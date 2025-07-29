Surrogacy-trafficking ring: Health authorities find illegal equipment

HYDERABAD: The Health department on Monday said that a joint investigation was carried out by the Medical & Health Department, police, Task Force, DM&HO, RDO and other officials into the alleged irregularities at Srushti Fertility Centre.

Search and seizure operations were conducted on Saturday (July 26), revealing that the clinic’s Clinical Establishment Act and PCPNDT registrations had expired. It was also found that the centre was not registered under the National and State ART & Surrogacy Registry.

Officials discovered unregistered ultrasound machines, an unlicenced pharmacy, a functional operation theatre with laparoscopic and IVF equipment and recent oocyte retrieval records along with liquid nitrogen tanks.

The department said it is strictly enforcing the Assisted Reproductive Technology & Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. So far, 381 ART clinics/banks, including surrogacy centres, have been registered across Telangana.

It urged people to use services only at registered centres, including two ART clinics set up in government medical college hospitals.