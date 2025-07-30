Chairman among two held in Rs 140 cr Mudra co-operative scam

HYDERABAD: The CID has arrested two key accused in a Rs 140 crore scam involving the Mudra Agriculture Skill Development Multi-State Co-operative Society, which allegedly defrauded farmers, daily wagers and shopkeepers with promises of high-interest returns.

Chairman Thippeneni Ramadasappa Naidu (61) was held in Amaravati, while member Thippeneni Sai Kiran (43) was arrested in Hyderabad. The duo mimicked the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, falsely claiming government backing and luring people with promises of jobs and returns.

Telangana CID chief Charu Sinha said the society grew to 330 branches with 1,600 employees and over 2,000 victims. Jobseekers were asked to deposit money as share capital, submit original certificates and were assigned collection targets. Many were penalised, denied salaries and certificates or threatened with defamation.

Funds were diverted for personal gain, including investments in APIIC Ltd for industrial plots in Andhra Pradesh. Further probe is on to trace the money trail and identify more accused.