Man held for duping aspirants under garb of government jobs

HYDERABAD: North Zone Task Force sleuths, in coordination with Tirumalagiri police, arrested a man for cheating several persons by falsely promising government jobs, including food inspector posts in the Cantonment Board.

The accused, Kollapuram Sravan Kumar (36) of Bowenpally, was operating without any legitimate qualification, police said.

Sravan allegedly posed as a well-connected person with influence in government departments, luring victims with promises of jobs in the Ministry of Defence and Cantonment Board. Once he received payments, he would sever all contact and neither helped them with jobs nor return their money.

Police said Sravan is a repeat offender with a history of similar cheating cases. In a recent instance, he took Rs 22,000 from a woman on September 14, 2024, claiming he could get her a food inspector position. He also duped others of a total of Rs 1.37 lakh.

Cases have been registered against him at Bowenpally, Begumpet, Vemulawada and Tirumalagiri police stations. Further investigation is underway.