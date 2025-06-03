Two minors among three held for youth’s murder in Hitec City

HYDERABAD: Two minors and a man were arrested on Monday for fatally stabbing a youth near Yashoda Hospital in Hitec City in the early hours of May 31.
Police said the incident occurred around 1.30 am in a secluded area behind the hospital, where the victim, Jayanth Goud, was drinking liquor with his friends. A dispute broke out with three unidentified persons over a liquor bottle. One of them allegedly stabbed Goud multiple times with a knife. Subsequently, he collapsed on the spot. His friends rushed him to the emergency unit of Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
A case was registered under Section 103(1), 238 r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.
Based on CCTV footage and investigation, police apprehended two minors and Eshwar Singh, a resident of Erragadda. Preliminary inquiry revealed that one of the minors had gone to relieve himself behind the hospital when he encountered Goud and his group. A heated argument followed, and the minor allegedly stabbed Goud in the left rib and lower back.
The two minors were sent to a juvenile home, while Singh was remanded to judicial custody.