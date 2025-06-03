Two minors among three held for youth’s murder in Hitec City

HYDERABAD: Two minors and a man were arrested on Monday for fatally stabbing a youth near Yashoda Hospital in Hitec City in the early hours of May 31.

Police said the incident occurred around 1.30 am in a secluded area behind the hospital, where the victim, Jayanth Goud, was drinking liquor with his friends. A dispute broke out with three unidentified persons over a liquor bottle. One of them allegedly stabbed Goud multiple times with a knife. Subsequently, he collapsed on the spot. His friends rushed him to the emergency unit of Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered under Section 103(1), 238 r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.