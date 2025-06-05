Telangana HC allows HYDRAA to carry out pre-monsoon works on disputed land

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has granted permission to the HYDRAA to carry out essential pre-monsoon work on a disputed piece of land. The aim is to prevent dangerous flooding in nearby neighbourhoods during the upcoming rainy season.

A bench, comprising justices Nagesh Bheemapaka and Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, made this decision after HYDRAA asked the court to change an earlier order issued on May 7. That order had mandated all parties to maintain the status quo on land until June 10.

HYDRAA argued this order was no longer necessary because the specific court request it was based on (filed by the land’s claimant) had been dismissed. The agency urgently needs to restore a critical water body, Bathukamma Kunta, on the site. They presented photos showing that the water body exists, is under their control and has suffered damage from illegal dumping and encroachments. Officials said experts have warned that without immediate restoration work, severe flooding in surrounding residential areas is likely during the monsoon.

However, the plaintiff claiming ownership of 7 acres of land in Survey No. 563/1, Bagh Amberpet village, opposed HYDRAA’s request. He alleged that the agency’s excavation work was illegal and caused damage, including breaking an underground drainage pipe. He also submitted photos showing drain water collecting in dug-out pits.

Considering the urgency of the monsoon threat and the fact that the specific court request which triggered the “maintain status quo” order had now been dismissed, the high court decided to modify its May 7 order. The judges stressed their previous rulings did not decide who ultimately owns the land. Given the clear public danger of flooding, they ruled HYDRAA could proceed immediately with the vital flood prevention work on the disputed site.