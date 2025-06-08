RPF saves 23-year-old BTech student from suicide attempt near Secunderabad railway station

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic rescue on Friday evening, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) pulled a 23-year-old man back from the brink, both literally and figuratively.

The youth, devastated by a recent heartbreak, was moments away from ending his life on the tracks between Secunderabad and Lalaguda railway stations when patrolling officers intervened.

The man, identified as Raviri Jayavardhan Reddy, a BTech student, was spotted lying on the tracks during routine evening patrols by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) J Kamalakar Rao and HC P Dhanunjay. Trusting instinct and training, the officers rushed to his aid and prevented a tragedy from unfolding.

In emotional distress

Speaking to TNIE, an RPF official confirmed that the young man admitted he had been overwhelmed by emotional distress following a failed relationship.

The incident is a powerful reminder of the human stories behind uniformed vigilance—and of the lifesaving impact of Operation Dignity, an RPF initiative focused on preventing suicides and supporting individuals in distress across the railway network, as per officials.