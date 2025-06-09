Bodies of six youths who drowned in river retrieved

HYDERABAD: A day after six youngsters drowned in the Godavari river, rescue teams recovered all six bodies from the waters near Amberpet village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday when the group entered the river. Rescue operations began at 5 am on Sunday, and the bodies were retrieved by 11 am. The group had travelled to the area to attend a wedding, and after the ceremony, they decided to visit the Medigadda barrage. However, the outing ended in tragedy.

The deceased were identified as Ram Charan, Rahul, Rakshith, Sagar, Madhusudhan and his brother Shiva Manoj.