Bodies of six youths who drowned in river retrieved

HYDERABAD: A day after six youngsters drowned in the Godavari river, rescue teams recovered all six bodies from the waters near Amberpet village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday when the group entered the river. Rescue operations began at 5 am on Sunday, and the bodies were retrieved by 11 am. The group had travelled to the area to attend a wedding, and after the ceremony, they decided to visit the Medigadda barrage. However, the outing ended in tragedy.
The deceased were identified as Ram Charan, Rahul, Rakshith, Sagar, Madhusudhan and his brother Shiva Manoj.
No one knew swimming’
Police said none of the victims knew how to swim, and there were no other people in the vicinity to raise an alarm.
Of the six, one was a degree student, another had recently completed SSC, while the remaining four were below Class 10.
Following the recovery, police completed the panchanama and handed over the bodies for cremation.
“It’s a heartbreaking incident. Lack of swimming skills and absence of help nearby proved fatal,” a police official said.
Preliminary reports had suggested that the youths may have consumed liquor before entering the water, but the police are yet to comment on the matter.