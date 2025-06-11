Former driver arrested for killing elderly Hyderabad couple

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested in Medak on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly couple.

According to Rajendranagar police, the primary accused, Mohammed Shakeel Salman (33), used to work as a driver for the victims — Shaik Abdullah Abdul Hamid, a retired SBI senior official, and his wife, Amtur Rafai Rizwana, a retired lecturer — in Arbiz Residency in Jana Chaitanya Colony Phase-II, Upperpally, Hyderabad.

He was a driver for the deceased for two years, but dismissed from his duties eight months ago due to unsatisfactory performance.

He allegedly held a grudge against them and roped in his accomplice, Mohammed Mujeebuddin (25), in a bid to repay his debt of Rs 37,000, which Mujeebuddin had lent him after he lost money in online gaming.

On Thursday, Shakeel and Mujeebuddin gained entry to the couple’s residence disguised as “Ali”. Once inside, Shakeel fatally stabbed both victims with a knife.

The police have begun the investigation.