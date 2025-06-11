Hyderabad

Former driver arrested for killing elderly Hyderabad couple

He was a driver for the deceased for two years, but dismissed from his duties eight months ago due to unsatisfactory performance.
On Thursday, Shakeel and Mujeebuddin gained entry to the couple’s residence disguised as “Ali”.
On Thursday, Shakeel and Mujeebuddin gained entry to the couple’s residence disguised as “Ali”.Image used for representative purposes only.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested in Medak on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly couple.

According to Rajendranagar police, the primary accused, Mohammed Shakeel Salman (33), used to work as a driver for the victims — Shaik Abdullah Abdul Hamid, a retired SBI senior official, and his wife, Amtur Rafai Rizwana, a retired lecturer — in Arbiz Residency in Jana Chaitanya Colony Phase-II, Upperpally, Hyderabad.

He was a driver for the deceased for two years, but dismissed from his duties eight months ago due to unsatisfactory performance.

He allegedly held a grudge against them and roped in his accomplice, Mohammed Mujeebuddin (25), in a bid to repay his debt of Rs 37,000, which Mujeebuddin had lent him after he lost money in online gaming.

On Thursday, Shakeel and Mujeebuddin gained entry to the couple’s residence disguised as “Ali”. Once inside, Shakeel fatally stabbed both victims with a knife.

The police have begun the investigation.

death
Former driver arrested
elderly Hyderabad couple

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com