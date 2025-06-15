Monsoon emergency operations to be handled by HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has taken charge of monsoon emergency operations, urban flooding and disaster management in Greater Hyderabad. The civic body has decided to form new monsoon emergency teams equipped with vehicles and labourers for all 30 circles across the six GHMC zones by the end of June.

The move comes after BRS MLC K Kavitha urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cancel earlier tenders for monsoon emergency and instant repair teams under GHMC, alleging serious irregularities favouring select companies.

Sources said HYDRAA wants the selected agencies to keep emergency teams ready in the field around the clock for 15 days. Unskilled workers must be available in three shifts daily to carry out emergency tasks such as dewatering inundated areas, clearing fallen trees, and assisting in rescue and other urgent operations.

The agencies must also take responsibility for the repair and upkeep of vehicles and machinery. They are required to deploy machinery promptly upon receiving an intimation letter from HYDRAA.