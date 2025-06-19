Cheated by business partner, 43-year-old dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old businessman, Muralidhar Reddy, died by suicide on Wednesday morning, allegedly over being cheated by his business partner and the company’s accountant.

Police said Muralidhar took the extreme step at his penthouse in Suraram between 5.30 am and 6 am while the rest of the family was asleep.

A suicide note was found in his pocket, in which he accused Satyanarayana Goud and Phani Kumar of cheating him of Rs 30 lakh. He wrote that the betrayal had left him feeling like a “useless fellow” in front of others.

Police foil suicide bid

Miyapur police rescued a woman from Secunderabad who attempted to die by suicide due to health issues on Wednesday.

The woman, a mother of three working as a caretaker at a residence in Jubilee Hills, had reportedly been battling severe headaches and other health complications that led to depression.

According to police, she went to the Hafizpet Railway Station, where she made a distress call to her family. Patrolling cops traced her location using her mobile phone signal and rescued her from the tracks near Hafizpet station. She was later counselled by Circle Inspector Kranthi Kumar.

