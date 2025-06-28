Pothole-ridden road near hospital puts lives at risk in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The road outside a prominent multi-speciality hospital, Prasad Hospital, in Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally, has become a serious threat to public safety. Deep potholes dot the entire stretch on the HMT Hills Road, causing daily distress to patients, schoolchildren and commuters.

“This vital road not only provides access to the hospital but also connects students to Satavahana schools and several Gurukul institutions in the area. Despite the heavy usage of this stretch linking Bachupally, JNTU-Hyderabad and Nizampet, it has remained in a state of disrepair for months,” Sai Teja, a civic activist, told the TNIE.

“Just imagine trying to bring a patient in an ambulance over this road. These potholes are leading to slow movement of ambulances, risking the lives of many during emergencies,” Anitha Reddy, an attendant at the hospital told the TNIE.

The situation has worsened with the onset of monsoon rains. Water stagnates in the potholes, making it hard to assess their depth, increasing the chances of skidding and falls.