Inside Shalini Passi's creative world

It was an evening of charm, intellect, and thought-provoking insights as Shalini Passi took the stage at a power-packed session organised by the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) on ‘Redefining Glamour and Influence’. In an exclusive conversation with CE, the art patron and philanthropist spoke about her stint in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Season 3, Hyderabad, fashion, mental health and more.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be in Hyderabad?
I’ve enjoyed my time here! The Taj Falaknuma Palace is stunning, the city is amazing, and the people are beautiful. I love the food, especially biryani and haleem; they are my favourite and I often come here when I have to go to Tirupati. I also visit Sri Mallikarjuna Temple a lot — it’s one of the Jyotirlingas, and since I’ve done all of them, this temple holds a special place for me and I love coming back.
If you had to curate an art piece based on Hyderabad, what would it be?
I think an art piece based on Hyderabad would be artist Ravinder Reddy’s sculptures of human figurines, as their striking style could be a perfect ode to the women of Hyderabad, highlighting their beautiful eyes and sharp features in a way that truly captures their essence.
Having been in the art field for so long, how would you describe your artwork in three words?
I think it would be eclectic, transformational, and personal.
How would you define glamour and influence in today’s age?
I’d rather be more specific about glamour in India. As a nation with such an ancient culture, there’s so much our present generation needs to discover, and glamour is just on the very top of it. Everything about beauty, culture, and appearances comes from the ancient times and how we see it in the modern age. Glamour has become such an empty word, but there’s so much more to it, and it’s up to people like us to give it meaning.
Since you love fashion, what inspired your outfit today?
I don’t even know if I love fashion. I just enjoy good aesthetics and like using things in a way that makes them more functional. Like this (pointing to what she is wearing) — it’s so hot here in Hyderabad, and this outfit is just perfect. It’s a lovely colour, functional, formal, and has an artsy touch to it. So, it works, and that’s what matters to me and I mostly go with my gut feeling. I also look at whether it’s going to be warm or cold. Sometimes, I just feel like wearing certain colours, patterns, embroideries, or even a particular kind of jewellery.
You’ve mentioned that holding on to negative emotions affects your skin — what’s the one secret mantra you follow to not let it affect you?
I always try to sort out any issues with my friends or colleagues. If something bothers me, even if I know it was unintentional, I try to let it go. But if I still can’t, I just pick up the phone and talk to them. I tell them what happened, how it made me feel, and that I know it wasn’t their intention. Since I value their friendship, I make that call. But if I don’t value the person’s friendship or their presence in my life, then I don’t bother.
You’ve always openly spoken about mental health — how do you manage to balance everything and maintain your peace?
I think we, as human beings, always focus on the negative and what’s lacking. Mental health is all about knowing your limitations and capabilities and not getting too caught up in the result because it’s momentary. If you don’t enjoy the journey, even reaching the goal can feel unfulfilling. And when the journey is beautiful, the outcome doesn’t matter as much. Life only gives you as much as you can handle — never more, never less. And of course, meditation, self-care, family time, and talking to people who understand you are all very important.
How does your home reflect your love for art?
My home is actually a lot like me — big, impractical, and beautiful. And I think my love for art is more about survival. It’s what keeps me going, just like it keeps all of us going in our day-to-day lives. Art is in the details, in the carpets, the walls, the stones. It’s not just something kept in a gallery. It’s all around us, in what people create and what we take from it. Art isn’t separate from life; it’s a part of everything we see.
After Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Season 3, do you have any plans to join the industry or any upcoming projects?
It’s been a lot. I’ve had just one vacation since the series came out, and the rest of the time, I’ve been giving non-stop interviews — so many that we couldn’t even keep up with the DMs, which were mostly about health, mental health, and women empowerment. So, I thought it was better to just do a lot of interviews. (laughs) Now, I’m doing some really interesting ads, and I love it because it’s so different — the reality isn’t scripted, but ads are, and that whole setup is a lot of fun. There are also lots of shows in the pipeline. The love from audiences worldwide has been overwhelming. Karan Johar joked that I might have become arrogant post the show, but honestly, I think I was arrogant before. Now, with all this love, I just want to do better and get rid of all the negativity from me.
What’s one secret fun fact about you?
I love white; all shades of it are in my wardrobe!