Inside Shalini Passi's creative world

If you had to curate an art piece based on Hyderabad, what would it be?

I think an art piece based on Hyderabad would be artist Ravinder Reddy’s sculptures of human figurines, as their striking style could be a perfect ode to the women of Hyderabad, highlighting their beautiful eyes and sharp features in a way that truly captures their essence.

Having been in the art field for so long, how would you describe your artwork in three words?

I think it would be eclectic, transformational, and personal.

How would you define glamour and influence in today’s age?

I’d rather be more specific about glamour in India. As a nation with such an ancient culture, there’s so much our present generation needs to discover, and glamour is just on the very top of it. Everything about beauty, culture, and appearances comes from the ancient times and how we see it in the modern age. Glamour has become such an empty word, but there’s so much more to it, and it’s up to people like us to give it meaning.