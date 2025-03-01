Norwegian flavours debuts in Hyderabad with Fly Chicken

Ronny admits that competition in Hyderabad is fierce, but they set themselves apart with a high-quality fried chicken concept. “Without naming names, I feel some competitors lack quality. Our focus is on premium ingredients, bold flavours, and a cool ambience — meaning top-notch service and a unique vibe. We believe these aspects will keep customers coming back,” he noted.

Fly Chicken takes pride in its premium chicken, marinated in a signature buttermilk blend and coated in a bold spice mix for maximum juiciness and flavour. Their pressure-frying technique locks in moisture while delivering that golden, crispy crust.

Before you assume it’s just another foreign brand tweaking its menu to fit the local palate — nope! Fly Chicken stays true to its Norwegian roots. And the prices? Super reasonable for the portion sizes.

Before launching here, they worked with a well-known local F&B consultant to tweak their recipes. “The only modification we made was remove mayonnaise-based sauces since they aren’t as popular here. But we did introduce vegetarian options. We developed special cheese and potato-based patties while keeping the same sandwich garnishes,” he explained.

The menu keeps it pure and simple — legs, wings, and tenders paired with various sauces. There is also a sandwich section, fries, and combo meals.

The Super Fly Sandwich is an absolute flavour bomb, with the juicy, well-marinated chicken thigh soaking up the smoky barbecue sauce with crispy fried onion rings. The Loaded Chicken Fries are next-level comfort food. The crispy, golden fries come smothered in tender fried chicken pieces, generously drizzled with their in-house special sauces. It’s a messy, cheesy, spicy, and umami-packed delight — perfect for sharing (or not).

Then comes the Fly Experience, a platter that lets you taste it all. The fried chicken legs and wings have that perfect golden crust with a deep, rich flavour from the 24-hour marination. The meat is ridiculously tender inside, and when paired with their signature dips, it’s an instant addiction.

A chill place to hang out with friends and family, big flavours, and cool vibes — Fly Chicken is a must-visit. So go ahead, get a taste, and let the indulgence begin!