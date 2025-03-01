Norwegian flavours debuts in Hyderabad with Fly Chicken

From the outside, it looks like just another regular place or restaurant selling fried chicken and burgers. But step inside, and the Norwegian art walls and the tempting aromas of their insanely crispy yet tender chicken make it clear — this place is something else. Fly Chicken, a newly opened restaurant in Gachibowli, checks all the boxes for fresh flavours, top-notch quality, and a unique experience.
Whether it’s a casual hangout, late-night craving, or a weekend indulgence, the Norwegian restaurant is the perfect spot. It all started in 2018 with a pop-up, and the first restaurant was opened in 2019. Norway was missing a high-quality fried chicken brand, so Fly Chicken stepped in with an indulgent comfort food concept. Today, they’re Norway’s largest fried chicken brand, boasting of 20 restaurants!
Talking about their big India move, Ronny M Gjose, CEO, partner, and co-founder, shared, “We were looking for a strong market, and India — being one of the biggest — just made sense. We worked for over two years to bring our concept here. Initially, we explored Delhi — a vibrant but challenging city in terms of finding the right location with proper infrastructure. Then, some business contacts suggested Hyderabad. We found it to be a younger, more modern city with strong technical infrastructure, a booming economy, and a dining culture that aligns with our brand. Hyderabad will be our base for further expansion into cities like Mumbai and Delhi.”
Ronny admits that competition in Hyderabad is fierce, but they set themselves apart with a high-quality fried chicken concept. “Without naming names, I feel some competitors lack quality. Our focus is on premium ingredients, bold flavours, and a cool ambience — meaning top-notch service and a unique vibe. We believe these aspects will keep customers coming back,” he noted.
Fly Chicken takes pride in its premium chicken, marinated in a signature buttermilk blend and coated in a bold spice mix for maximum juiciness and flavour. Their pressure-frying technique locks in moisture while delivering that golden, crispy crust.
Before you assume it’s just another foreign brand tweaking its menu to fit the local palate — nope! Fly Chicken stays true to its Norwegian roots. And the prices? Super reasonable for the portion sizes.
Before launching here, they worked with a well-known local F&B consultant to tweak their recipes. “The only modification we made was remove mayonnaise-based sauces since they aren’t as popular here. But we did introduce vegetarian options. We developed special cheese and potato-based patties while keeping the same sandwich garnishes,” he explained.
The menu keeps it pure and simple — legs, wings, and tenders paired with various sauces. There is also a sandwich section, fries, and combo meals.
The Super Fly Sandwich is an absolute flavour bomb, with the juicy, well-marinated chicken thigh soaking up the smoky barbecue sauce with crispy fried onion rings. The Loaded Chicken Fries are next-level comfort food. The crispy, golden fries come smothered in tender fried chicken pieces, generously drizzled with their in-house special sauces. It’s a messy, cheesy, spicy, and umami-packed delight — perfect for sharing (or not).
Then comes the Fly Experience, a platter that lets you taste it all. The fried chicken legs and wings have that perfect golden crust with a deep, rich flavour from the 24-hour marination. The meat is ridiculously tender inside, and when paired with their signature dips, it’s an instant addiction.
A chill place to hang out with friends and family, big flavours, and cool vibes — Fly Chicken is a must-visit. So go ahead, get a taste, and let the indulgence begin!