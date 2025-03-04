Hyderabad techie dies by suicide over alleged dowry harassment, husband booked

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman, employed as a software engineer, died by suicide here at her home due to her husband's alleged harassment, police said on Tuesday.

The woman and her husband, who were in love, got married in Goa six months ago with their families' consent.

In her complaint, the woman's mother accused her son-in-law of "pressuring" her daughter to transfer ownership of a house registered in her (the complainant's) name to him, police said.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman ended her life, the complainant alleged.

Both the woman and her husband had been working for the same software company and had known each other for the past two years, police added.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between the couple on Sunday night over the TV remote, after which the husband left the house.

The next morning, he returned to find his wife dead, having hung herself in her room, a police official from Raidurgam police station said.

Meanwhile, the woman's family members told the media that she had been harassed by her husband for additional dowry.

They alleged that she had suffered physical and mental abuse from her husband and, unable to bear it any longer, ended her life.

A case has been registered against the husband on charges of dowry harassment, and further investigation is underway, police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)