Woman, lover kill mother and sister over illicit affair in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: A woman and her lover allegedly murdered her mother and elder sister in Hyderabad within a span of three days after the victims opposed their relationship.
The woman, Lakshmi (40), is in custody, while her lover, Arvind (45), remains at large, police said.
According to the Lalaguda inspector, Susheela had three daughters — Gnaneshwari (45), Lakshmi (40), Umamaheshwari (35) — and a son, Shiva (37). None of them were married.
On February 4, they murdered Gnaneshwari, the elder sister, in Lalaguda, police said. They then allegedly killed Lakshmi’s mother, Susheela, in Jawaharnagar.
Police said that the younger daughter, UmaMaheshwari, works at a call centre in Lal Bazar, while the son, Shiva, resides in the US. Following the death of Susheela’s husband, his job in the Railways was given to Lakshmi. Gnaneshwari was reportedly suffering from mental illness.
Until 2018, they all lived in the railway quarters in Lalaguda. After that, they built a house in Jawaharnagar police station limits and moved there.
The family had been acquainted with Arvind since 2010. Over time, Lakshmi developed a relationship with him, which her family strongly opposed. Frequent arguments ensued, and on February 6, around 7 pm, Arvind visited Susheela’s house. During a heated argument, he struck Susheela, causing a severe head injury that led to her death on the spot, and fled.
Umamaheshwari later discovered her mother’s body and immediately reported the incident to the police. CCTV footage showed Arvind jumping over the compound wall while escaping.
When police questioned Lakshmi on Friday, she confessed that two days earlier, she and Arvind had also killed her elder sister, Gnaneshwari, for interfering in their relationship. They disposed of her body in a water sump.
Lalaguda police recovered Gnaneshwari’s decomposed body and arrested Lakshmi. A manhunt is underway to nab Arvind.