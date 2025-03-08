Woman, lover kill mother and sister over illicit affair in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman and her lover allegedly murdered her mother and elder sister in Hyderabad within a span of three days after the victims opposed their relationship.

The woman, Lakshmi (40), is in custody, while her lover, Arvind (45), remains at large, police said.

According to the Lalaguda inspector, Susheela had three daughters — Gnaneshwari (45), Lakshmi (40), Umamaheshwari (35) — and a son, Shiva (37). None of them were married.

On February 4, they murdered Gnaneshwari, the elder sister, in Lalaguda, police said. They then allegedly killed Lakshmi’s mother, Susheela, in Jawaharnagar.

Police said that the younger daughter, UmaMaheshwari, works at a call centre in Lal Bazar, while the son, Shiva, resides in the US. Following the death of Susheela’s husband, his job in the Railways was given to Lakshmi. Gnaneshwari was reportedly suffering from mental illness.

Until 2018, they all lived in the railway quarters in Lalaguda. After that, they built a house in Jawaharnagar police station limits and moved there.