Murder case cracked within 48 hours in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Shabad police arrested a man within 48 hours for allegedly killing a watchman and robbing a wine shop.

According to the police, the victim, Bikshapathi, had been working at the shop for the past two months and usually slept in its permit room at night.

Around midnight on March 12, the accused, Thummalapally Narender, scaled the compound wall at the rear of the shop using tools. Upon hearing the noise, Bikshapathi confronted him. During the jostling, Narender allegedly struck him on the head with a spade, killing him on the spot.

The accused then stole the victim’s mobile phone and the cash in his pocket. Using a chisel and hammer, he made a hole in the shop’s wall, entered, and stole approximately `40,000 in cash and several liquor bottles before escaping through the same hole.

Based on credible information, the police apprehended Narender at Sitarampur village in Shabad mandal around 7 am on Friday and recovered the stolen items.