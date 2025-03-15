Telangana HC quashes case against Talasani’s son due to procedural lapses, lack of evidence

HYDERABAD: A local court dismissed a case filed by Hyderabad police against former minister T Srinivas Yadav’s son Kiran Yadav and seven BRS activists for unlawful assembly and public nuisance citing glaring contradictions in the prosecution’s evidence, procedural lapses, and doubts over the authenticity of the submitted material.

The complaint alleged that on the morning of the incident, around 400 persons on two-wheelers had gathered at Ghasmandi in Secunderabad. The participants, carrying TRS (now BRS) party flags, were reportedly raising slogans in support of former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, obstructing public movement and causing a nuisance on the road.

The prosecution case was weakened by the testimony of an independent witness, who did not support their claims. The court noted that the investigating officer had failed to seize critical physical evidence from the scene of the alleged crime. In its judgment, the court stated, “The prosecution has failed to establish a clear and conclusive link between the accused and the alleged acts of obstruction or public nuisance. Suspicion, no matter how strong, cannot replace concrete, legally admissible proof.”

The police had registered the case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to orders by public servants), and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but the case fell apart on account of lack of evidence.