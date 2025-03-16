Hyderabad firm defrauds depositors of Rs 78 lakh

HYDERABAD: A finance company allegedly defrauded several people in the city of over Rs 78 lakh under the pretense of offering loans. The scam surfaced after an NRI filed a complaint at Trimulgherry police station, later transferred to CCS for investigation.

The complainant, struggling to secure a business loan, approached GK Finance and Management Services after seeing an advertisement. MD Sama Prashanth Reddy took copies of his 12 property documents and assured him a Rs 10 crore loan, demanding Rs 5 lakh as an advance fee. However, after payment, Reddy stopped responding.

The complainant later discovered that the company had defrauded multiple victims of nearly Rs 70 lakh. Despite issuing a loan sanction letter on December 2, 2024, Reddy never released the funds. Repeated visits to HDFC Bank proved futile, and the company eventually shut down.

Manager Madhusudan revealed that even employees had been unpaid for two months, including office rent. The victims later realized they were among many duped by Reddy, who targeted those struggling to secure loans from mainstream banks.