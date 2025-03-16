Prescription for patriotism: Hyderabad doctor offers free medical care for Indian armed forces

KARIMNAGAR: Amidst the digital clamour of fleeting online trends, a medical clinic in the city stands as a stark, tangible salute to the nation’s protectors. Dr D Raghuraman doesn’t just treat patients; he honours heroes, offering free medical care to Indian armed forces and their families.

“Dedication to their service for the nation is truly commendable. I feel privileged to contribute to the country by serving the jawans,” the doctor says, adding that he started this service in February.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Raghuram says the initiative is aimed at instilling patriotism among the people, especially the youth. “The youth are the nation builders. They must learn about the sacrifices and dedication of the armed forces to understand the essence of national service,” he adds.

This gesture has gained traction on social media platforms. Upon entering the clinic, a board greets visitors with the message: “Salute to the heroes and the nation. No consultation fee for Army jawans and their families.”

Dr Raghuram also encourages people to write messages appreciating the patriotism and sacrifice of Army personnel.

This initiative has also garnered appreciation from the armed forces. Srinivas Reddy, a recently retired soldier, remarks, “This is a great moral support for jawans and their families.”

Other initiatives

Beyond his medical practice, Dr Raghuraman is actively involved in social service. Through the Daram Susheela Trust, he recently distributed yoga suits to four under-12 participants of the National Yoga Sports Championship.

Recently, he visited the Balakutir Welfare Trust and donated a radio to enable the inhabitants to listen to “Mann Ki Baat”, the monthly programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also conducted a health-related quiz and distributed prizes to the winners.