Telangana man jailed for 25 yrs for raping, beating minor

HYDERABAD: A special POCSO court in Nampally on Friday sentenced 26-year-old Rajanala Ramesh to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and beating a six-year-old girl. The case was registered at Nallakunta police station in 2023.

On June 13, 2023, while the girl was with her mother at Kachiguda railway station, Ramesh approached them on the pretext of offering food and took the child to Nallakunta Road.

In her testimony, the victim said that an uncle called her, and she followed him. He took her near a tree, removed her underwear, touched her private parts, kicked her in the stomach and beat her on the head, face and private parts, causing bleeding injuries.

Another man then arrived, following which the accused fled. The police later arrested Ramesh, who confessed to his crime.