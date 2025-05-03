Hyderabad

Man dies after slipping while boarding train at Secunderabad station

According to the police, he lost his footing and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, where he was crushed.
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: A man, Pawan Kumar, was fatally injured after he slipped while trying to board a train at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning.

Pawan, a native of Jharkhand, attempted to board the general compartment of the Danapur Express on platform No.8. According to the police, he lost his footing and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, where he was crushed.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) responded promptly and rescued him from the tracks. He was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

