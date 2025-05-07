Retd Army man dies in hit-and-run

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old retired Army subedar, Gampala Srinivasa Rao, died in a suspected hit-and-run accident in Uttam Nagar under Malkajgiri police station limits on Tuesday. He had retired from the Army three years ago.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, Gampala Padmavathi, Srinivasa had left for his routine morning walk around 4.30 am on May 6 near the AOC Centre road.

Later, a tenant informed her that he had an accident. He was shifted to the Military Hospital in Tirumalagiri, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Malkajgiri police suspect an auto might have hit him and said the accused is absconding. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.