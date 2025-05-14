Ammo of unknown origin found at DSP’s home in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A day after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Suryapet sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Partha Saradhi and Suryapet Town Inspector P Veera Raghavulu while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 16 lakh, the sleuths discovered ammunition — that was not officially allocated to him — at the DSP’s residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During a search conducted on Tuesday at Saradhi’s house in Dattatreya Nagar, Bagh Hayathnagar, in Rangareddy district, the ACB team led by Inspector Ch Murali Mohan found 21 live rounds, 69 empty cartridges and a cartridge stand. Hayathnagar police registered a case under Sections 25 (1A) and 25 (1AA) read with Section 7 of the Arms Act, 1959, for illegal possession of ammunition.

The ACB had earlier booked both officials for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh and accepting Rs 16 lakh from a scan centre operator in Suryapet to avoid arrest and allow the continued operation of the centre.

The complainant, who has been running the scan centre for seven years, reportedly failed to renew his MD registration with the Medical Council of India in 2022. To continue operations, he appointed another doctor as a working partner and consultant. After a complaint was filed with the Telangana Medical Council, and a case registered on April 24, an inquiry was conducted at the centre.

On May 2, Inspector Raghavulu allegedly called the complainant and informed him that a case had been filed against him and the consulting doctor. He then allegedly conveyed pressure from the DSP to pay the bribe or face arrest, further cases and closure of the centre.

The investigation is ongoing.