Tapgate accused held in cheating case

HYDERABAD: CCS police of Hyderabad commissionerate on Tuesday arrested A Shravan Kumar Rao, an accused in the phone-tapping case, in connection with a Rs 6.58 crore cheating case.

The complaint was filed by the director of Akhand Infratech India, A Akarsh Krishna, on April 25 against four persons, including Inrhythm Energy Private Limited director Shravan and his wife, Swathy Rao.

Akarsh accused Shravan of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme under the guise of facilitating iron ore supplies from Acore Industries Pvt Ltd, based in Sandur, Karnataka.

The complainant said that Shravan allegedly misled Akhand Infratech by claiming to have taken over Acore Industries and proposed a business collaboration, promising a profit of Rs 300 per tonne of iron ore.

Believing these assurances, Akhand Infratech modified its company mandate to include mining activities and began transferring funds to Acore Industries’ account.

However, the complainant asserted that no iron ore was ever delivered as promised. Furthermore, all communications, including invoices, were routed through Shravan or his associates — M Nagesh (accountant at Inrhythm Energy) and KB Vedamurthy, a representative in Karnataka.

The transactions were backed by invoices sent from unofficial email addresses and instructions issued via WhatsApp.

In July 2024, after failing to receive any deliveries or refunds, Akarsh reportedly visited Acore Industries’ site in Sandur and met Swathy, who allegedly promised repayment. A partial amount of Rs 50 lakh was paid in September 2024, but no further funds were received.

Akarsh alleged that Shravan, along with his wife Swathy, Uma Maheshwar Reddy, full-time director of Acore Industries, and Vedamurthy, colluded to defraud his company.

After arresting Shravan, the police produced him before the Nampally court, which sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.