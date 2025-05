IMD issues yellow alert for most districts

HYDERABAD: The state recorded moderate to light rainfall on Tuesday. Parts of Hyderabad also experienced rain during the night. A yellow alert has been issued for most districts for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many locations across the state from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon and Siddipet districts.

Heavy rain is also likely at isolated locations in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Sangareddy. Gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 km/h are likely to occur at isolated locations in all districts.

The forecast from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many locations across the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Warangal districts. Gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are expected at isolated locations in all districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few locations across the state from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday.