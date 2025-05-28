Two hurt as part of Fatehnagar flyover staircase collapses

HYDERABAD: Two people sustained minor injuries after a portion of the over-three-decade-old pedestrian staircase attached to the Fatehnagar flyover collapsed in Sanathnagar on Monday. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to local authorities, the staircase, already in a bad condition, suddenly collapsed, causing panic among passersby. The two pedestrians on the staircase at the time sustained injuries.

Upon learning of the incident, Sanathnagar police rushed to the spot. They suspect that absorption of rainwater may have weakened the structure, leading to the collapse. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site on Tuesday morning.

Locals informed the commissioner that a fair is held in Sanathnagar every Sunday, drawing hundreds of visitors who use the stairs.

Ranganath noted that it was unsafe to continue using such a dilapidated structure and ordered its immediate removal. Following this, HYDRAA personnel used a JCB to demolish the stairs.

The commissioner also directed HYDRAA officials to get all such structures across the city assessed by experts from the Civil Engineering department and remove any deemed unsafe.