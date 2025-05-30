GHMC halts new cellar excavations from May 30

HYDERABAD: In view of the monsoon setting in, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will not allow any new cellar excavations from May 30, 2025, until the end of the season.

For cellars already excavated, notices will be served to builders and site owners, instructing them to implement standard precautionary measures, including soil strengthening, construction of retaining walls, proper barricading, and prevention of water stagnation. Officials have also been directed to complete the survey and take action in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A review meeting in this regard was held on Thursday by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Chief City Planner Srinivas with Town Planning officials from the head office, zonal offices and circle offices.

428 dilapidated structures identified

According to GHMC officials, 428 dilapidated structures and 62 cellar excavations have been identified so far. Of the 428 structures, action such as repairs or vacation has been completed for 131. The remaining 297 structures are under follow-up, including issuance of notices, assessment of structural safety and counselling of owners for vacation.